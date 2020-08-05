Arn Anderson is currently Cody's coach in AEW and part of the Nightmare Family. Anderson accompanies Cody to ringside for his matches and can be seen shouting instructions during matches.

On a recent episode of his podcast, ARN, Arn Anderson spoke about how he signed with AEW and who first reached out to him. Anderson was fired from his role in WWE and was looking forward to making appearances when the opportunity to be in AEW came up. Here's what Anderson had to say:

Cody got a hold of me. I was going to wander off into doing personal appearances and comic cons and have Tony Hunter book me around the world for however long I felt I wanted to do anything and then go home and hang out. He (Cody) got a hold of me and said we got some exciting stuff going on here. I would love for you to be a part of it. I think you can bring a lot to the table. It’s going to be a different concept. You would be with me as my head coach. I had to think about that for a second, just going through history and history I had with the family.

Arn Anderson speaks about meeting AEW owner Tony Khan for the first time

While speaking about how he joined AEW, Arn Anderson also went on to describe how he met Tony Khan and what it was like with everyone in the company. Anderson said he had a great time and that it felt like the "old days":

I met Tony and the guys and everybody that worked there. It was such a great group of people. Everyone was walking around smiling, happy, thankful and having a good time. It was like the old days. I thought I would love to do this for a while yet. As long as I’m able to contribute and earn my way, then I would love to give it a try. Things evolved the way they did and I’m proud to say I will be with them for a while yet to come.

Cody will be on action on AEW Dynamite tonight alongside Matt Cardona, who will be making his in-ring debut in the company.