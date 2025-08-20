Arn Anderson Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan: "He Completely Turned The Business Up On Its Head" (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. In an exclusive interview, wrestling legend Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on The Hulkster's impact on the industry.

Ad

Hogan headlined eight of WWE's first nine WrestleMania events from 1985 to 1993. The two-time Hall of Famer also spent six years in WCW, where he unexpectedly turned heel in 1996.

Anderson told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he and Hogan rarely spoke outside of work. However, he appreciates everything the wrestling icon did for the business.

"Nothing personal," Anderson said, clarifying his relationship with Hogan. "I didn't have a personal relationship with him because we were heels and he was the eternal babyface. We were never in the same bar at the same time or anything like that. I just saw him take a moment in time back when it started. What was it? '85? And he completely turned the business up on its head. It went from wrestling [to] sports entertainment." [3:01–3:29]

Ad

Trending

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

Vince McMahon was WWE's creative figurehead when Hulk Hogan became a household name in the 1980s. According to Anderson, The Hulkster was an obvious choice to be the company's marquee attraction.

"Vince saw this six-foot-eight, 300-pounder, who looked, at that time, even though there were a lot of body guys in the WWF [WWE], he just looked like a superhero," Anderson continued. "Always tanned, always had a sheen going. Big guy, great body, and he just knew how to work the crowd." [3:34–3:56]

Ad

Anderson wrestled for WWE in 1988 and 1989. He also shared the ring with Hogan in WCW in 1995 and 1996.

Arn Anderson thinks wrestlers "owe" Hulk Hogan

Wrestling's popularity surged in the mid-to-late 1980s, largely thanks to Hulk Hogan's larger-than-life presence. The six-time WWE Champion feuded with several big names during that era, including Andre the Giant and Randy Savage.

In Arn Anderson's opinion, every wrestler from the 1980s onward should be grateful for what Hogan did for the industry.

Ad

"I would say that he took rasslin', which I happen to be a rassler, and loved being a rassler and being called a rassler, he was the ultimate showman, and sports entertainment should have Hulk Hogan's picture underneath it every time you write it down. He's responsible for changing the game, and I think, to be honest with you, Bill, everybody that's ever put on a pair of boots, we owe him one." [4:02–4:34]

Ad

In a separate interview, legendary wrestler B. Brian Blair revealed that Vince McMahon started a chant at Hogan's funeral.

Special thanks to TMart Promotions' The Gathering for allowing this interview to take place. You can check out Arn Anderson's podcast, The Arn Show, on YouTube.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More