Pro wrestling legend and former WWE producer Arn Anderson was recently asked by a fan about Daniel Bryan's firing from WWE in 2010. Bryan was fired after he choked Justin Roberts with a tie during the Nexus angle, where they attacked John Cena on RAW and caused general mayhem around the arena.

Bryan was fired because him choking Justin Roberts was deemed too violent.

When asked about the angle and Bryan's firing in 2010, Arn Anderson said that he believed Daniel Byran was fired for real:

I don’t think this was something that was planned from the beginning. I think he did get fired. 100% got fired but I think the backlash from the audience maybe caused him to rethink it. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Arn Anderson went on to discuss why he believed Daniel Bryan's firing wasn't a work. Anderson recalled how Daniel Bryan started taking indie bookings after he was fired and before WWE hired him back. According to Anderson, Bryan would never take indie bookings as part of a worked firing angle because of his love and loyalty for independent wrestling:

Daniel would have never booked himself, if this was going to be just some phantom angle, he would not have booked himself for those other promoters because that is where his beginnings were. He was loyal to the indies. He was loyal to those promoters. He would not have booked himself with those companies knowing that he was going to cancel later. It doesn’t sound right to me. He was booking his living going forward figuring it was over for him in WWE. I think that the backlash caused him to rethink this and they put this angle together. They sat on it pretty good. So it was a surprise for the most part. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Daniel Bryan went on to become of WWE's biggest stars of the decade after his return to WWE. Bryan is still a fan favorite and went on to main-event WrestleMania 30 where he beat Batista and Randy Orton in the main event to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.