WWE veteran Arn Anderson reveals details on former Champion being in so much pain that 'he wanted to die'

Arn Anderson is a Hall of Famer and backstage veteran.

Former 2-time Champion in WWE revealed why he wanted to die.

Arn Anderson

Concussions in the world of any sport - especially pro-wrestling and WWE - are a matter of grave concern. WWE have many checks in place now to curb the concussions taking place and have proper mechanisms in place to ensure that those who have suffered a concussion get good care.

However, that wasn't always the case. While speaking on this topic on his podcast, Arn Anderson revealed what former 2-time Hardcore Champion Chris Nowinski told him backstage after he had left WWE due to concussion-related injuries.

Chris Nowinski told me when I saw him after he had quit, around 2 years later. He had gotten involved in 'concussions' by then. So I asked how he was doing and all that stuff. He said I had a headache for one year solid - he wasn't making a joke or being funny. I believed him when he said 'I wanted to die so many times. It was like a migraine for a full year'.

Chris Nowinski was a WWE Superstar from 2001- 2003

Chris Nowinski is a Harvard graduate and has made some remarkable breakthroughs in how concussions have been perceived for wrestlers over the years. Nowinski was last seen as an active competitor in WWE in 2003 after his short run with company was over. He is the Co-founder and CEO of Concussion Legacy Foundation.

