Anderson thinks McIntyre was too lean

AEW Superstar Arn Anderson has stated that Drew McIntyre was too lean at one stage in his first stint with WWE, which played a role in his failure to acquire the top spot in the company.

Speaking on his podcast, Anderson claimed that The Chosen One gimmick put too much pressure on Drew McIntyre, which might have pushed the Scottish Psychopath to get lean.

“When you look at him [Drew McIntyre] now in that mature big rugged look that he has? He looked like a first stage bodybuilder that was ready for a show back then, you know? And I would tell him, ‘Drew you have gotten too lean’ and he was trying to do what he thought Vince liked. Vince was always a body guy as we know,” Andersen said (h/t: WrestlingNews).

“I know that being the ‘Chosen One’ is just like anything else, when you get pushed too hard and to put that moniker on somebody? That’s a hard moniker to hold, even though we’re ‘working’ here, and that’s a ‘working’ moniker. The whole thing I think in the back of his mind? Vince maybe did go ‘hey, he’s the next guy’ and if that’s the case, I can see why he got so lean.”

Drew McIntyre's fall and rise

Drew McIntyre’s journey to the top has been nothing short of special. He was fired by WWE in 2014 but is now one of the biggest Superstars in the pro-wrestling business.

He became the WWE Champion after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. Drew McIntyre has been on a roll ever since and looks set to be in the main event scene for a considerable amount of time.