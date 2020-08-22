Arn Anderson reveals his modern-day Four Horsemen picks

Arn Anderson is an icon in professional wrestling circle. He, Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard formed The Four Horsemen all those years ago and became the standard to which other wrestling stables were rated.

Considering that Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard have been in AEW together at the same time, there have been murmurs of a new Four Horsemen stable. While it's unclear if this is the plan in AEW, there seems to be indications of that.

Arn Anderson would pick FTR and Cody in a modern Four Horsemen stable

On the Arn Podcast, Anderson was asked this very question amongst a wide variety of topics. Anderson pointed that he would take FTR and Cody right off the bat. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"Well, I'd have to probably take The Revival, I think," Anderson said. "Well, and I'll have to take Cody simply because the guy is driven by becoming the very best performer he can, and against every challenge that there can be. And I haven't seen a guy in a long time that has concentrated on his promos, his work rate, his business sense, the way he treats the fans, and the way he treats employees."

After picking those three, Arn picked someone that most fan wouldn't have probably expected him to - Brodie Lee. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"He's just good for the business all the way around, and anybody that's talked to him will tell you that. And you're going to need that other fourth guy, I would think. And I would think, right now, even though we're facing him coming up very soon, it'd be hard to look over Harper, Brodie Lee."

It makes for an interesting dynamic with Arn Anderson's choice of Brodie Lee as part of a modern Four Horsemen. While it's clear the FTR and Cody would seem like definitive picks, it's still unclear who the fourth man would be.

Tempers reigned supreme during Tag Team Appreciation Night and we did not see that coming #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/omy8EWUQzM — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 13, 2020

Pro wrestling fans have even speculated that it could be Shawn Spears, considering that his manager Tully Blanchard is one of the original Horsemen. If anything, Brodie Lee would make for a fascinating choice.

.@ThisBrodieLee called out @CodyRhodes and made it VERY clear he wants his reign pic.twitter.com/8uqhldcrKy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 20, 2020

Brodie Lee is set to take on Cody for the AEW TNT Championship on Saturday Night Dynamite.