On a recent episode of his ARN podcast, former WWE producer and current AEW manager Arn Anderson opened up about Drew McIntyre's title reign.

Are you and that @DanhausenAD kid trying to get laid out?



I can still hit a spine buster that’ll take your soul, son. https://t.co/t0DtNUxzNB pic.twitter.com/FhQndLVqjo — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) July 28, 2020

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, Mania was held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic meaning McIntyre didn't get that magical moment soaking in the reaction from the fans.

Pro wrestling legend and current AEW manager Arn Anderson also spoke about this aspect of Drew McIntyre's run as WWE Champion. Arn Anderson had nothing but good things to say about Drew McIntyre but said that he hated the fact that his run has been without fans in the arena:

Drew's got it all. He looks the part, he's matured, he's paid his dues, he's been around the world to learn his craft. He's come back to WWE with a very mature look, and just the way he views the business [is different]. The only thing I hate about this entire run that he's having is we don't have the fans to show him in the arena how they feel about it, because I think he would be getting a very good reception. H/T: WINC

Arn Anderson went on to add that he hopes WWE will keep faith in Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion:

Fans appreciate guys that have to work for the things they get in this business. They get it and they understand that he's paid his dues, and I just hope that they stay the course with Drew and don't get antsy, and nervous, and just make one of those knee-jerk reactions that they normally do, and just shut his water off before he gets a chance to show what his value is. H/T: WINC

Arn Anderson on difficulty of wrestling without live crowd

Arn Anderson went on to speak about wrestling in an empty arena. He said that he couldn't imagine the situation, adding that the only time he had wrestled without fans in attendance was during his first week of training:

Advertisement

I can't even imagine. I have nothing to compare it to other than the first week that I actually trained in the wrestling business and it was just in the back of a furniture store.

Arn Anderson is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he is managing TNT Champion Cody.

You can check out the ARN podcast HERE.