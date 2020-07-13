Randy Orton is a former multi-time World Champion in WWE. The Viper Randy Orton has been the one constant in WWE since 2002. While all his peers including John Cena, Batista, and Brock Lesnar have moved into a part-time role, Randy Orton has remained an active competitor for 18 years.

In his long and illustrious career, Randy Orton has played heel as well as a babyface. While Orton has become one of the most popular Superstars over the years, he has always worked better as a heel.

Speaking on his podcast - ARN - Arn Anderson talked about Randy Orton and why he was always a better heel than a babyface.

"He's just so smooth in the ring, and that RKO out of nowhere, no matter how much heat he may have had through the course of that match, you get a babyface pop. That's what Randy bring to the table."

How Randy Orton would react when forced to be a babyface

Arn Anderson further revealed that Randy Orton was never truly comfortable as a face. He would tell the creative that he did not want to be a babyface whenever he was forced to be in that role.

"He just has that look, like a guy who would reach over and bite your nose off. He's an excellent heel but when he gets forced into a babyface role, Randy will tell you he's not as comfortable, he's a much better heel."

Randy Orton had been languishing in lacklustre feuds over the past few years. However, Edge's return to WWE has lit a spark under The Viper. Now sporting a gimmick similar to the one from his earlier days, The Legend Killer has become one of the most formidable heels in WWE today.

Randy Orton took out Edge during their match at Backlash. As if that wasn't enough, The Viper then assaulted Edge's best friend Christian on RAW, punting him in the head. Now, Randy Orton will be facing The Big Show, who is out for vengeance against Orton for hurting his friends.

