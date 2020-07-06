Arn Anderson reveals why Seth Rollins needs to be more like Jon Moxley

Seth Rollins is a former WWE Champion as well as Universal Champion

Arn Anderson recently spoke in detail about The Shield on his podcast - ARN. The former WWE Superstar discussed how all three men made a major splash in WWE and the fact that they were all unique in their own ways. Anderson also spoke about how Seth Rollins should be booked in WWE.

Arn Anderson stated that WWE has turned Rollins into a 'flip-flop' talent by having turn heel or face too many times. Anderson believes that The Messiah Seth Rollins needs to stick to a character instead of changing drastically every year.

He further adds that Seth Rollins needs to be more like how Jon Moxley is in AEW. Saying that Moxley is being allowed to be himself in AEW.

A talent like Seth Rollins, how many times has he been a baby face or a heel?" Anderson said. "There's a guy that's a diamond. Just polish him up, you don't need to try and change his chemical makeup. The Shield guys, you see how special Ambrose is being himself right now [in AEW]. When you got a race horse, let him run.

While talking about the main event match at Money in the Bank 2015 between Rollins and Ambrose, Anderson praised the match saying that Superstars can learn storytelling from the match.

They took everyone of their offensive moves and put them in places where they went and they were true false finishes. The intensity was just incredible. It's one of those matches where if you watched it ten times in a row, you'd always learn something new. It was that good. It was a treat for the audience, it was a treat for the business, and every guy out there who aspires to be the best worker they can be. They should watch this match and watch the story that's told.

All three members of The Shield went on to become WWE Champions. However, Jon Moxley quit WWE last year to join AEW where he is the current World Champion.

Seth Rollins is currently in a feud with Rey Mysterio and the two will be facing off against each other soon.