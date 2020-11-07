The Undertaker is a legend whose gimmick in WWE has transcended pro wrestling and has become a part of pop culture. The Phenom has had fantastic feuds over the last three decades in WWE, while also putting on great matches in the ring.

Former WWE executive and Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently spoke about The Undertaker and his match against Brock Lesnar at Hell in a Cell in 2015. The two men were at their brutal best in that match and both of them were busted open.

Arn Anderson on why The Undertaker couldn't be busted open "the old way"

Anderson revealed why The Undertaker couldn't be busted open "the old way" as it would've got him a fine, which Batista had got previously.

"[Undertaker] didn't have the option of the old way. That got Batista a huge fine; I think 50 grand. Ask him about that and the reality is this that back in the day, we were performing magic and we were making everyone wonder if what they were seeing was real. Are these guys really pissed at each other? I know it's a show, but are they pissed? Hard way was one way that you convince the audience they're having a fight, and just like techniques, you can ask any boxer out there if you just solely want to knock a guy's eye shut. I'm sure he could tell you." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Batista had got fined previously by WWE and Vince McMahon for blading himself and he revealed last year that he got fined $100,000 for it (and not the $50,000 that Anderson stated above).

Anderson went on to explain how wrestlers can bust open their opponents in the ring. He said that hitting a bone around the orbital bone "will split somebody's eye".

Advertisement

The Hall of Famer praised the match between Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, which was a hard-hitting match in which both Superstars bled profusely. He said that Undertaker was in pain in that match but still delivered and that there was a lot of respect between both Superstars. Anderson said that the match was exactly how a Hell in a Cell match should be.

The match, which lasted 18 minutes and main evented the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in 2015, was won by Brock Lesnar who landed three F-5s on The Deadman to get the win.