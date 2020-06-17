Arn Anderson says Cody is 'great friends' with released WWE Superstar and former IC Champion Zack Ryder

Do you think Cody will make this former IC Champion join AEW?

Zack Ryder is a former US Champion and Tag-Team Champion in WWE

Brandi and Cody

AEW star and former WWE backstage agent Arn Anderson recently spoke about the Elimination Chamber 2015 PPV on his podcast - ARN. The veteran talked about a variety of topics including what he thinks of released WWE Superstar and Zack Ryder and revealed that Ryder and Cody are very close friends.

While talking about The Broski Zack Ryder, Anderson stated that Ryder was a pleasure to work with and that he loves Zack Ryder. Here is why the veteran is such a big fan of Ryder:

I love Zack, who wouldn't love Zack?" Anderson said. "Number one he looks great, he can do some very good stuff and he's a completely great guy. Whatever you want, tell him one time and he's good to go. Him and Cody are great friends, what a difference five years makes.

Zack Ryder was one of the Superstars among many who were released by WWE recently due to budget cuts. Even though Ryder has won every major Championship in the WWE apart from a World Championship, he was never truly pushed by the company and mostly used as an enhancement talent or comedy act.

Could Zack Ryder be headed to AEW?

Zack Ryder is a close friend of Cody so it can be assumed that the door to join AEW would be open for the former IC Champion. While no concrete report has suggested that Zack Ryder plans on joining AEW, it is certainly the most obvious choice for the young Superstar.

Multiple former WWE Superstars have gone on to join AEW after leaving WWE. Some of the names who have successfully made the switch include Matt Hardy, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and of course, the VP of AEW himself - Cody.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Zack Ryder had comically stated that he was the cockroach of WWE.

They put out the new program and Hawkins and I weren't in it. Oh No! We're going to get fired. But I always seem to..I call myself the cockroach of WWE. I always seem to survive everything, you know? All those cuts...I always made it, except for this time.