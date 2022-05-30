Arn Anderson recalls the time he was severely underpaid before moving to WWE

Arn Anderson shared that he wasn't paid the promised fee while under Jim Crockett Promotions.

Before he became a stable name for WWF (later WWE) and won tag team titles, Anderson spent the earlier part of his career under Jim Crockett Promotions. The promotion was sold to Turner Broadcasting System, which resulted in the creation of WCW before it stopped its business in 1993.

While on The Arn Show, the Hall of Famer opened up about his struggles in his earlier promotions. He detailed how he was promised $25,000 for the show but was only paid less than half of it.

"There was some payoffs, some previous big shows that we weren't paid what we were supposed to be... And he (Jimmy Crockett) said we've got this big pay-per-view coming up. He said 'you guys have really worked hard, you're one of my guys that I depend on. You've done one h*ll of a job, I want to pay you 25 grand for this upcoming pay-per-view.'" (9:34-10:06)

Arn then talked about his reaction when he got paid less than what he was expecting to. Saying he only received around $12,000 or possibly less.

"When I got paid, it was not nearly that. It was, I want to say, and I've told it on different podcast, I want to say it was like 12. So it wasn't even half. When we talked to him about it, he just went well you know Arn, I got a lot of bills. I got a lot of things I got to juggle right now. We're kind of in a pitch, I'll make it up to you." (10:30-10:43)

Arn Anderson left the promotion with Tully Blanchard in 1988 to sign with WWF. Their last match for the promotion was against The Midnight Express, where they dropped the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

Arn Anderson would've been okay if he wasn't promised the initial amount

While speaking on the same podcast, the former WWE Superstar shared that if Crockett was honest the first time around, he would be okay with only receiving 12 grand.

"I didn't go to him and say what are you going to pay me, he came to me and this is what I'm going to pay you right out of the blue. So when it's less than half of that, where's your confidence? If he had never said a word about what he was going to pay, and that's what I would have gotten, I'd have been very happy. That's a lot of money" (10:43-11:06)

Despite the problems he faced earlier on in his career, Arn Anderson still went on to become a successful figure in the business. Besides teaming up with Tully, he was also part of the notable stable, The Four Horsemen with Ric Flair and Ole Anderson.

