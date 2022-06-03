Arn Anderson shares he still experiences the effects of COVID-19

Arn Anderson recently disclosed that he was still adjusting to the effects of COVID-19.

2020 was a challenging year for everyone as COVID affected us in some way or the other. As a result of the pandemic, the likes of Roman Reigns, Rusev, Renee Young, and Arn Anderson felt the repercussions firsthand.

During his The ARN Show podcast, the Hall of Famer discussed that he was still experiencing breathing issues:

“I am well aware of the fact that I’m having some breathing issues and that’s been a listening issue for a couple of our listeners that basically made it intolerable. I get it. I understand," [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

In January 2021, Arn shared that he had a series of tests that came out negative. However, he felt like he indeed had COVID since he had been extremely sick for a couple of weeks.

Arn Anderson says he is still learning how to breathe all over again

On the same podcast, the AEW star shared that his wife and kids let him know about the breathing issues on a daily basis.

He shared that he was a survivor. The first time was not as bad, but the second time led him to learn "how to breathe all over again."

“I hear it from my wife and my boys pretty much daily. But just to let you know, I’m a survivor of COVID and a pretty severe bout I had the one time. The second time was not as bad, but the first time probably affected my breathing forever. Sometimes it’s labored and I’m learning how to breathe all over again,” Arn said.

Before contracting the virus, he was scheduled to walk Cody Rhodes to the ring for an AEW match against Matt Sydal during day one of the New Year Smash. Instead, the American Nightmare was walked to the ring by Snoop Dogg.

The former tag team champion has since returned to his duties in AEW. In July, he will be reuniting with his stable Four Horsemen in Ric Flair's final match.

