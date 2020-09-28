Arn Anderson on why The Nexus should have been pushed harder in WWE

The WWE faction known as The Nexus made one of the most memorable debuts in WWE history when they attacked John Cena and CM Punk, whilst destroying the Monday Night RAW set in 2010.

For a period of time the group were seen as one of the hottest acts in the WWE. However, after losing a 7-on-7 tag team Elimination Match at SummerSlam later that year, the faction began to lose momentum.

During a recent episode of his ARN podcast, current AEW coach Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on The Nexus in WWE.

The Enforcer stated that he felt the faction had a lot of steam left and could have continued in WWE at the highest level for at least a year longer than they did:

"Absolutely, it had a lot of steam left, those guys were just getting really hot and the odds were so in their favour. You could have really run for that for another year, at least." (h/t Wrestling INC)

You’re either Nexus or against us 🟡⚫️



10 years since @StuBennett and his group caused carnage on Monday Night RAW.



Instant impact. pic.twitter.com/HDRKUmgsjm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 7, 2020

The Nexus should have been pushed harder in WWE?

After their defeat at SummerSlam, The Nexus' leader Wade Barrett would score a pin fall over John Cena the following month at Night of Champions.

However, Arn Anderson suggested that Barrett's pin fall over Cena was a month too late in his eyes. The current AEW coach stated that he felt the damage had already been done to the group's momentum after their loss at SummerSlam:

"Yeah, it would have been great if they would have been pushing all along, this would have been another cog in the wheel of getting Nexus red hot when you've got that many guys. And obviously they had loosened the rules to where those guys could show up anywhere, anytime. And even if they just got bounced around if there was contact in the match and they weren't initiating it -- I think that was the way that we got out of that. It was still confusing who punched who, but those guys should have been shoved. Every single week, they should have just about took the show over." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Advertisement

"Look what it did for three guys with the NWO, [Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, & Kevin Nash] took the company [WCW] over. There were 80 guys probably on the roster, and three guys were able to dominate the show, take it over, control it, and it was done in a way that was smart, and clever, and it made some sense. Baseball bats will ward off your average bear. So, there was a very easy way to use those numbers to just take the show over, and it had been done before; it could be done again. This was your future. For the most part, these young guys were going to be your future coming up. So, shove them and shove them hard." (h/t Wrestling INC)

What are your memories of The Nexus in WWE?