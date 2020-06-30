Arn Anderson on why The Shield worked in WWE

The Shield made their mark in WWE from the very day they made their debut for the company.

Arn Anderson talked about how they were able to work in the company.

The Shield in WWE - Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins

Arn Anderson was recently on his ARN podcast. There he talked to Conrad Thompson and talked about The Shield and their success in WWE. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose have all received different levels of success in the company and have received different levels of a push on the main-event level in WWE.

Arn Anderson revealed how each Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins had very important aspects to their character during their time in WWE and how it was the combination of all three that pushed The Shield to where they came.

Arn Anderson on how The Shield worked in WWE

Arn Anderson talked about how each member of The Shield brought something different to the equation of The Shield. He mentioned that Roman Reigns was the 'steamroller', while Dean Ambrose brought the unpredictability factor, and the sudden excitement during the segments and the matches, as he simply seemed insane at times.

He went on to mention Seth Rollins and said that Rollins was truly the 'Architect' of The Shield. What happened with The Shield when they faced The Wyatt saw one of the most entertaining feuds in WWE at that time.

While they worked together, there was apparently magic in the ring for the WWE Universe to witness, and Arn Anderson pointed out how The Shield and The Wyatts worked in WWE because in that feud they were all very different characters.

The Shield COLLIDED with the Wyatt Family in the main event of #Raw on this day in 2014! https://t.co/Ok5bHo1zte pic.twitter.com/fahCMbKonJ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 5, 2019

"Each one brought something different. Roman was the steamroller. Ambrose — you didn't know what to expect. He was just gonna come out of nowhere with some excitement that you didn't see coming. The one that was in there regulating the flow of everything was Seth. They had all the components in place. I loved watching those guys work with the Wyatts. You had three guys on the other side who were completely different from all the Shield guys. It was like six different psychologies and six different styles all in there mixing it up, and they were all in there tearing the joint down."