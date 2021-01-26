Arn Anderson tips returning Superstar to win 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Arn Anderson believes Brock Lesnar is the frontrunner to win the 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match.

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble event will take place on Sunday, January 31. As of the time of writing, 17 Superstars have been announced for the 30-man match, including Daniel Bryan and Edge. Brock Lesnar, however, is not being advertised for the show.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson was asked to reveal his pick to win this year’s match. He immediately selected Brock Lesnar, despite uncertainty surrounding The Beast’s WWE contract situation right now.

“The Rumble’s always an exciting show because there’s so many things that can happen during the course of an hour-plus match. Gosh, I’ll just go there. How do you not count Brock Lesnar as the number one contender? I mean, to even skip over him, how do you do that?

“You’d be foolish if you look back on it and go, ‘Okay, he wasn’t my first choice,’ because he’s the guy – I’ve no idea what his contract situation is – but he’s the guy that’s always looming in the dark. He’s the Boogeyman, the real one.”

Brock Lesnar has not appeared in WWE since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar’s current WWE status

Brock Lesnar eliminated 13 Superstars in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

It is not clear if and when Brock Lesnar will compete in WWE again. Contract talks between the eight-time World Champion and WWE reportedly hit an impasse in 2020, meaning he became a free agent.

Although Brock Lesnar’s merchandise has been removed from WWE Shop, his name is still mentioned on WWE television and WWE’s social media platforms.

