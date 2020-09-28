Arn Anderson on why it took Vince McMahon so long to notice Daniel Bryan in WWE

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan is one of the most successful underdog stories in WWE history.

The leader of the "YES movement" made his main roster WWE debut as a member of The Nexus faction. However, this run would be short-lived after Daniel Bryan was fired after utilising a choke on ring announcer Justin Roberts during The Nexus' debut on RAW in 2010.

Daniel Bryan would be brought back to WWE several months later at SummerSlam before winning the WWE Championship three years later for the first time in his career.

During a recent episode of Arn Anderson's 'ARN' podcast, the current AEW coach commented on why he thought it took WWE Chairman Vince McMahon so long to notice Daniel Bryan's potential in WWE.

The Enforcer stated that he wasn't sure why it took Bryan so long to win over the WWE Chairman. Anderson argued that all you had to do was listen to the crowd reaction to see how popular Daniel Bryan was becoming in WWE:

"Well, there was really no reason that made any sense, because all you have to do is listen to the audience and he was getting over, and he was doing it because he was an everyday guy, a blue-collar guy that had earned his way, and paid his dues in the indies. And that word got around," (h/t Wrestling INC)

Did Daniel Bryan's independent wrestling background hold him back in WWE?

Continuing to discuss Daniel Bryan's career in WWE, Arn Anderson gave his opinion on if Bryan's extensive independent wrestling reputation held him back initially from getting opportunities in WWE.

Arn admitted that those in power in the WWE used to think that the "indie hotline" wasn't a viable indicator of if wrestler should be signed by WWE. However, that opinion has now changed:

"We used to think that indie hotline wasn't all that powerful, but it is. Word gets around, and when there's a new guy out there that the audience feels like should be on one of the big companies and one of the big shows, they'll let you know." (h/t Wrestling INC)

