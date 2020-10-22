Arn Anderson on working with celebrities in WWE and wrestling

WWE and wrestling has somehow always seen celebrities as a part of the major shows. Top celebrities have been involved in WWE in the past, and over the years, it has appeared that celebrities are important to wrestling as it helps to bring it into the mainstream light.

While wrestlers like John Cena, The Rock, and Batista have certainly helped to bring wrestling to the mainstream as well, celebrities like Jon Stewart and David Arquette have also been involved in wrestling segments and storylines.

Arn Anderson on celebrities in WWE and wrestling

Arn Anderson was talking about celebrities in wrestling and WWE and mentioned working with Freddie Prinze Jr. Freddie Prinze Jr was in WWE previously and worked as a part of the creative team for a while before he left the company. During a time he was also a special guest host on WWE RAW.

"I liked Freddie; I liked him a lot.. My wife could tell you all the movies that he was in. And she liked his acting ability and she thought he was cute, and it was one of our favorites. Keeping in mind her age at the time - she is significantly younger than me by about nine years. But Freddie was a guy-- the one thing I've always respected is people that come into our business from other places, Hollywood and all that."

"First of all, I get a finger on the pulse of 'do they respect the business?' 'Do they know anything about our business? Do they have any qualifications? What would lead them to believe they can walk into our industry, which is totally different from any other form of entertainment, and make a contribution? Once you assess them, or once I do, then I have an opinion about them one way or the other. Plus, I want to give them a chance and treat them the way I want to be treated if I walked into their environment."