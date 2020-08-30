Arn Anderson on why WWE fans booed Roman Reigns

During a recent episode of the ARN podcast, AEW manager, Arn Anderson, did a deep dive to analyze WWE SummerSlam 2015 alongside his co-host, Conrad Thompson.

WWE SummerSlam 2015 saw Roman Reigns team up with Dean Ambrose to face off against Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper of The Wyatt Family in tag team action.

During Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose vs The Wyatt Family, the WWE Universe in attendance at the Barclays Center booed Roman Reigns on multiple occasions.

Arn Anderson discussed why the fans would continuously boo Roman Reigns during that period of time. Arn Anderson suggested that he had witnessed crowds during WWE live events boo Roman Reigns during his entrance and at the beginning of the match. However, Roman Reigns had the entire arena cheering for The Big Dog by the end of the night.

"Everybody just wanted to join in and be part of the majority, I've seen that in live events, where it started that way and by the end of the night, it was 100% cheering Roman. Any combination of The Shield and The Wyatts was just a great match, and those guys just literally pounded the piss out of each other." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Arn Anderson on the chemistry between The Shield and The Wyatt Family

When talking about Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose vs The Wyatt Family from WWE SummerSlam 2015, Arn Anderson discussed the chemistry that The Shield had with The Wyatt Family.

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins) and The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan) famously faced off in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2014.

The match was critically acclaimed and it is still discussed today as one of the best six-man tag team matches in WWE history.

Arn Anderson reminisced about what made the matches so great and the chemistry between the factions.

"Their chemistry was just incredible, and it didn't matter so much who was booing who and who was screaming for who, I've never worried about that very much. If the audience is screaming, I don't really care. As long as it's loud and sustained, I don't care who they're screaming for or what they're screaming for. It's when they get quiet, that's when I get nervous." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

