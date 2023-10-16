"As The Undertakers, the John Cenas" - Former WWE Champion sings huge praise for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for a significant period now. Many former legends and top wrestlers from the current roster have said great things about The Tribal Chief. The latest on that list is New Day member Kofi Kingston.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is currently in the middle of the longest title reign in the company since 1988 and fifth overall with over 1140 days. The Head of the Table defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020 to capture the Universal Championship and start his reign. He later dethroned Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a winner-takes-all match, and unified WWE and Universal Titles.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Kofi Kingston talked about Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion believes that The Tribal Chief is already one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The New Day member further stated that the former Shield member is in the same league as The Undertaker, John Cena, and other great names.

"He’s probably one of the greatest superstars of all time now. When it goes down in the history books, you’ll look back at Roman Reigns and think of him in the same vein as The Undertakers, the John Cenas and all the top guys. It’s been really amazing to watch that whole Bloodlines saga," Kingston said.

Kofi Kingston also talked about how The Tribal Chief might have learned a lot from playing The Big Dog character.

"Roman has done his own thing," he said. "He’s really taken his game to another level. He kind of got thrown into the fire. Granted, he was with The Shield, Seth [Rollins] and Dean Ambrose [Jon Moxley], initially, where he was allowed to kind of be the big dog, but I think he took that time to really absorb the business and grow and sure enough, when he got the chance to really soar, he did that, beyond measure."

Roman Reigns stood tall at the end of the recent SmackDown

The recent episode of SmackDown saw LA Knight face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in the main event. As soon as Jimmy Uso threatened to turn the match in Knight's favor, John Cena came out to even the odds. It allowed The Megastar to hit Sikoa with a BFT and score a massive win.

His celebrations, however, were cut short by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief flattened Knight with a Spear to close out the show.

