Ashley Massaro’s lawyer shares claim about Vince McMahon following recent allegations

Ashley Massaro's lawyer has made another claim about Vince McMahon. Massaro had claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a United States soldier in 2006 and was urged by the company to keep it quiet. She tragically passed away in 2019.

Her lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, was recently a guest on NewsNation's Banfield Podcast following the disturbing allegations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. During the interview, Kyros noted that Vince McMahon created a toxic culture during his time in the company. Kyros added Ashley Massaro rejected Mr. McMahon's sexual advances and it resulted in the end of her career.

“And so my understanding from Ashley, and I think this was this is well known to anybody with even remote familiarity with the, you know, the ins and outs of the WWE. I think I believe the allegations were that Mr. McMahon himself was commonly seen kissing the Divas in the rooms and so forth and that when she rejected his advances, she met the fate of many other wrestlers, which was that her career was going to come to an end, and that’s essentially what happened," he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Ashley Massaro's lawyer on Vince McMahon's behavior in WWE

Konstantine Kyros claimed that sexual harassment was just one component of Vince McMahon's abuse over the years.

During his appearance on the NewsNation's Banfield podcast, Kyros claimed that Mr. McMahon exploited wrestlers for years. Kyros added that Ashley Massaro was suffering from serious injuries and did not receive the care she needed.

“In addition to these horrific allegations that she made, it’s important, I think, for your viewers to understand that the wrestlers have been exploited and injured for decades by McMahon. And she had very common orthopedic injuries. She had very serious injuries to her neck, where she had herniated discs. And this type of lack of any engagement with their health care, the health prices that wrestlers are in where they suffer these horrendous injuries and then they end up unfortunately, in some cases taking their own lives," he added. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Mr. McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings following the allegations from Janel Grant. Only time will tell if any more allegations against the 78-year-old will come to light in the months ahead.

