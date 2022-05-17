Ask Apter: Ronda Rousey vs. what male wrestler? Is Dustin jealous of Cody? The legendary Andy Kaufman -- and more!

It's time once again for me to answer your most probing (and fun!) questions about everything pro wrestling/sports entertainment. This week we've got questions about Ronda Rousey, Dustin and Cody Rhodes, and more.

Who from the men's division in WWE could hold their own against Ronda Rousey? Will Freddy Prinze Jr.'s wrestling promotion be successful? And on the anniversary of Andy Kaufman's passing, a special question about the legendary performance artist.

I've had lots of excellent queries from so many of you and it's very much appreciated. Don't forget to send your questions to be considered for "Ask Apter" to bill.apter@sportskeeda.com!

Let's get right into the newest chAPTER of "Ask Apter!" with a question about reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Ask Apter: Ronda Rousey, Dustin Rhodes, Freddy Prinze Jr. and more!

Q: Bill, I love this feature where I can ask you questions. Here is a good one for you. If Ronda Rousey were allowed to wrestle a male on the current WWE roster, who do you think would give her the toughest fight? -- Tyler Santos, New Haven, CT

A: That is certainly a good question, Tyler. After going over the entire active RAW and Smackdown rosters, only one name popped out at me as a good opponent for Ronda Rousey -- "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley. What a spectacle Ronda Rousey vs. Bobby Lashley would be. I can't pick a winner but surely would want to see that battle!

Q: Is Dustin Rhodes jealous of Cody's WWE success? -- Mark Bitterman, San Diego, CA

A: On the contrary, Dustin is thrilled that his brother has reached an incredible milestone in his career during this WWE run. As he recently said:

"I'm proud of him, the entire family is proud of him," Dustin said. "More than anything I know about our dad, the 'American Dream' Dusty Rhodes is up there grinnin' down on Cody's success."

Q: Hi Bill -- What era was the best for wrestling magazines? -- Stephen Gennarelli

A: While I worked at the wrestling magazines, sales were strongest during the Hulk Hogan era, and the WCW period of time when they were red-hot with stars like Dusty Rhodes, Harley Race, the Funks, and more. The nWo era also garnered excellent sales. Not that I am privy to sales of current magazines like Pro Wrestling Illustrated or Inside The Ropes, but the age of the Internet ended the golden era of wrestling magazines in my opinion.

Q: I read that Freddie Prinze Jr. is going to start a wrestling company. Do you think it could be successful? -- Ryan Lumford

A: The key to starting and maintaining a successful wrestling company is getting a major television outlet to air it and more importantly promote it. No matter how good a new wrestling product may be, unless TV and marketing are in perfect sync and you have top name talent, being successful is something that may not be successful! I love Billy Corgan's NWA product, but it's on a streaming platform and needs a strong TV partner to bring that excellent programming to mainstream wrestling fans.

Q: When you were a kid and watching wrestling, who were your favorite wrestlers? -- Simon McOwen

A: There were quite a few and here is the list:

The original "Nature Boy," Buddy Rogers

Antonino Rocca

The "Flying Frenchman" Edouard Carpentier

Ricki Starr

The Fabulous Kangaroos

Mark Lewin and Don Curtis

The Bastien Brothers.

There are probably more but these come to mind right away! What great memories -- it was oh so real to me back then and certainly influenced my brain to pursue a career in this wonderful industry.

Q: Since I introduced Jerry "The King" Lawler to Andy Kaufman and that was the kick-start of their classic rivalry, did I know that Andy was sick and would pass away on May 16, 1984 -- which would be 38 years ago on this same date I wrote this particular "Ask Apter" column? --Bill Apter @apter1wrestling

A: What an interesting question Bill! I had no idea Andy was ill. He never let on about being sick to almost anyone outside a small group of his "insider" friends. Although I was part of that group, for some reason he didn't want to let me in on that part of his life. Nevertheless, he was a good friend who telephoned me almost daily for years when I was working for the wrestling magazines. He was polite, a total gentleman, and a huge wrestling fan. I miss my conversations with him very much!

Edited by Jacob Terrell