Ask Apter: Scott Hall and a $20 deal, Goldberg vs. Brock in a legit fight, and more!

Welcome to the first edition of Ask Apter! Every day I receive tweets, pings, emails asking me questions about various wrestlers, controversial matches, and more.

Today's column will feature a fun story featuring Scott Hall, my Mount Rushmore of wrestlers, and a personal take on the winner of a legit fight between two behemoths in the industry. Without further ado, let's dive in!

Q: I was very moved by your written Scott Hall story on @skwrestling last week and your Scott Hall video tribute on your billapter.com video channel. Someone told me that he once stole money from you. Is that true? - LaMont Darnell.

A: I am amused at how far that Scott Hall story has traveled in the business and with the fans, LaMont. The truth has been stretched pretty badly. It was all "schtick!"

Before doing a video interview with Scott Hall at a wrestling convention with him in 2017, he joked about how much I would pay him to do it. I knew he was being Scott Hall and playing. So I told him I would give him whatever was in my right pocket. He stopped, put his hand down into my pocket, and pulled out a $20 bill! I laughed and asked him if he was really going to keep it. He said, "Let's do the interview already!"

We did the interview, and he left with the money and went on to talk to fans and other wrestlers. I never saw him for the rest of the day. Weeks later, I saw him at another event, and he asked if I wanted to do another interview, but it would cost me $20! I reminded him of our last deal.

At that point, he pulled $20 out of his pocket (he had a huge wad of cash) and told me he would pay me $20 to interview him. So I got my money back, did another interview, and had a great laugh!

So to totally squash the wrong story, Scott Hall never stole anything from me! He was a dear friend with a wonderful sense of humor.

Q: Hey Bill, I really enjoy your Sportskeeda columns. I want to ask if Brock Lesnar, as in a real fight with Bill Goldberg, two of the toughest people in the world, who would get their respective b*tt kicked? Thanks! - Michael B. Richmond, Virginia

A: Thanks for this question, Mike. I hope whoever I pick, the other guy will not want to kick my b*tt! This will surprise almost everyone, but I think Goldberg will come out on top.

Even though Goldberg is 11 years older than The Beast Incarnate, and Lesnar has competed in MMA, I see Goldberg as the dominant tough guy in this real-life scenario. I've seen Goldberg's legit tough man side. I can assure you he is never one to be the victim! This is no knock to Lesnar's vicious profile, but Goldberg comes out the winner.

Q: Who is on your Mount Rushmore of wrestling? -- Robbie B, St. Louis, Missouri

A: Great question, and many fans have asked me that through the years. This is not the definitive answer because it changes every few months.

As I am writing this column, I will tell you tonight's choices. They are Bruno Sammartino, Jack Brisco, Harley Race, and Dory Funk Jr. (extra added runner-up-heads are Ric Flair and Mil Mascaras). Keep in mind that these could all change tomorrow!

I will be compiling more questions from all of you terrific fans in the next few weeks.

