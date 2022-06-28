Ask Apter: Will Vince McMahon beat the rap, Brock Lesnar's dream match, Alexa Bliss's non-push, and more!

I am thankfully overwhelmed with the amount of emails I have received since my most recent "Ask Apter" column a few weeks ago. You've rocked my email box, and thank you so much!

Q: Bill, do you think the current Vince McMahon scandal will finally see his demise from WWE and general public life? — Mark Vincent, Toledo, Ohio.

A: As hard as it is to believe Vince McMahon will be a survivor somehow no matter what scandal he is allegedly part of in or out of the sports entertainment business. I have no clue how he will come out of this mess of his, but outwardly it doesn't seem to faze him one bit.

"When the news about this sex-scandal hit the newswires, he shoved it in everyone's faces by showing up on TV twice to prove he's above it all. It was a brilliant move on his part as the ratings for what is still his company went through the roof. He laughs at trouble and sometimes feeds off of it. That's the kind of person Mr. McMahon is through and through," one of his recent former associates told me in confidence.

Q: Why did they bring back Alexa Bliss and waste her in nothing matches? They could do so much more with her! — Melanie Blitzer, Spring Lake, New Jersey.

A: I wish I had a good answer for you, Melanie. I had high hopes for her very highly anticipated return, but the push we all thought she would receive has yet to happen. Sometimes it's just hard to fathom how something like this can happen.

Q: What wrestler in the past - dead or alive - would have had a great series of matches with Brock Lesnar. Also, who would have won most of the matches? — John Mendez, San Antonio, Texas.

A: Easy answer. That man would be the great iconic WWWF two-time champion, Bruno Sammartino. Lesnar's size and style would have been a perfect Bruno opponent. You would have two men who have both incredible strength, wrestling ability, and the drive to give 100% plus in every match.

Don't label these matches "sports entertainment," but they would be the best of pro wrestling. I could see a series of three matches that would have packed Madison Square Garden - two of them going to a one-hour time limit draw and the blow-off third stanza happening in a steel cage. That cage match would see Bruno narrowly win!

Q: Bill, I love your work at Sportskeeda. My question is, do you think Luchasauras will have a successful stint as a singles wrestler? He and Jungle Boy were my favorite tag team, but with Jungle Boy injured and Luchasauras now alone with the heel Christian, will it work? — Craig Alexandria, Buffalo, New York

A: I think he will excel with or without Christian. I would like to see a feud develop between him and Wardlow. It would be a "Battle of the Monsters," in my estimation. Christian has a lot of heat on him right now, and some of that will obviously transfer to the huge masked man.

What will be interesting is to see what happens with Jungle Boy, who is sidelined with injuries, making his return to AEW. That is a feud I hope does not take place. It just doesn't feel right to me.

That's all for this edition of "Ask Apter." I'll see YOU at the matches! — Bill.

