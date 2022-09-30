Ask Bill Apter — Do we want a Hulk Hogan final match?  The Rock vs. Roman Reigns who wins and why?  "Stone Cold" vs. Moxley how would that go — and more!

Once again, thank you all for overloading my email ([email protected]), my Twitter account (apter1wrestling), and Facebook with your questions. As always, they were excellent, but most of all, they are very much appreciated.

Q: If Bray Wyatt returns to the WWE, do you think Alexa Bliss will align herself with him again? — Mark Sandowski, Boston, MA

A: It can go either way, Mark. If WWE decides to take her out of tag teams and puts her as a single competitor, I can see an interaction between the two where he helps her attain the Women's title perhaps.

On the other hand, if Alexa remains mainly in tag teams, I can see no mixing in with Bray Wyatt at all.

Q: A few months ago, Conrad Thompson promoted Ric Flair's Last Match. It proved to be an internet-breaking event. Do you think Conrad should go after Hulk Hogan next time? -- Sara McDonald, Toronto, Ontario.

A: I am sure the "Hulkster" doing the same thing Ric Flair did would also "break the internet," but I am not sure I would want to see it. I did watch Flair's attempt and was very concerned for him. I thought something catastrophic would occur.

That almost came true as he was dehydrated and really was out of it physically and mentally for a short time in that match (Flair and Andrade el Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal). Hulk has had his share of physical issues and surgeries, and I don't want to witness him not being able to be Hulk Hogan. I vote "no!"

Q: If you could match Jon Moxley against another wrestler any time from the past, who would that be? Can you pick someone as tough as Mox in the ring?--Mike Swanger, Abington, PA

A: No question in my mind. That would be "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in his prime days. Moxley reminds me of Austin much of the time, and that would have been an amazing and brutal battle.

No disrespect to Moxley, but I think Austin would have won, not by much. Moxley would have been Austin's toughest opponent for sure!

Q: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for Roman's Undisputed WWE title. Who wins? -- Richard Julio Compare, New York City, NY

A: Roman. Although my answer may surprise you, The Rock has nothing to gain with a win or a title. He's got his own Hollywood gig going for the rest of his active life, in my opinion. It would also give even more luster to Roman's career, with him being able to boast that he has beaten the Rock. I say, Roman. What do you, the Ask Bill Apter readers, say and why?

Q: Bill, I have trouble finding your work on Sportskeeda. How do you get to what columns and videos you do? -- Barry, Durham, NC

A: For my print columns, go to your browser and type in Bill Apter Sportskeea Profile. For my videos, go to Sportskeeda Wrestling on YouTube and to www.billapter.com (for my videos that don't make the Sportskeeda station). Thanks for asking!

Thanks for all your questions, and I'll see YOU at the matches!

