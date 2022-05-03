Ask Bill Apter - about Roman Reigns' father, Cody and Dusty Rhodes, Elias-Ezekiel, Bobby Davis, & more!

I want to start off this "Ask Bill Apter" column by thanking so many of you wonderful fans who have been following my columns, video reports, podcasts, and TV appearances. I am so very flattered by your loyalty and attention!

This week's Ask Apter questions involve Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and his father Dusty, Elias-Ezekiel, and more. Let's get right to it!

Q: Bill, why doesn't the WWE make a big deal about Roman Reigns being the son of one-half of the legendary Wild Samoans, the one named Sika? - Robert Cioccia

A: I have talked to Sika in the recent past about this on a few occasions. He is very proud of his son Roman Reigns.

"He wanted to make it his own. He didn't want to rely on the past accomplishments of me and his uncle Afa. A lot of people knew who he was when he first came to WWE, but the majority of fans did not. I say he made his reputation on his own. His teaming with Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins got him into a great story in WWE. My boy shined in that Shield group. They all did well. His breakout after the team split was amazing. The WWE does mention he is my son at times, but it's not something they use regularly; just when it fits what they are doing. He is a proud member of our huge Anoa'i wrestling family and the very best of us!" Sika has told me.

Q: Can Cody Rhodes become a legend like his father Dusty was? Dusty was my hero. Cody is good, but I just wonder what you think about my question - Eddie Marquet

A: Dusty's legendary legacy cannot be duplicated these days. No matter what Cody or other wrestlers do today, they may become legendary but not the same way someone like Dusty carved out. Understand that the majority of fans from the Dusty days and fans from the Cody days are really two different types. What worked in Dusty's early and prime career days that made him a legend would most likely not work for today's fans. So to answer your question, Cody may well achieve legendary status, but not in the same way Dusty was able to do it.

Your shadow is far from a burden. It’s a warm and comforting place that although I aim to escape, I still love and value being Dusty’s kid. Thanks for the best childhood, thanks for allowing me to play in your game - I hate this day and I hate that you’re missing all of this.Your shadow is far from a burden. It’s a warm and comforting place that although I aim to escape, I still love and value being Dusty’s kid. https://t.co/pnQwUVPrx6

Q: What do you think about the Elias-Ezekiel story, and are they trying to make Ezekiel an Ultimate Warrior ripoff one day with those Warrior-style hanging gimmicks on his arms? - Brandon (not related to Kevin) Owens.

A: I think it's a very entertaining angle. As far as comparing him in any way to the legendary Ultimate Warrior, I don't think WWE is trying to do that -- but you must have thought about that to ask the question. I certainly hope they won't go that route, but in WWE-land, you never know! Hmmm... the Ezekiel Warrior? Don't go there, please!

Q: Did you ever have the opportunity to meet and converse with the great, late Mr. Bobby Davis? Could you please expound upon your thoughts and opinions on the experience? Mr. Davis is THE reason I fell in love with this industry some 55+ years ago. Thank you - Kim Kasegian

A: Hi Kim. Yes, I first met Bobby in 1994 when he inducted "Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers into the then WWF Hall of Fame (now WWE Hall of Fame). I told him how I used to imitate his classic interviews I saw on TV when he managed Buddy. He got a good laugh when I did it for him in person! Bobby was so very friendly when he found out I worked for an old friend of his, wrestling magazine publisher Stanley Weston.

We exchanged telephone numbers and kept in touch for years. Then for no particular reason, we lost touch for many years. Through a mutual friend, we established contact again and spoke on our cellphones every few weeks. I still have some of the messages he left for me on my answering machine and listen to them at times to relive our wonderful friendship. Thanks for the question and for bringing his name back into memory for me!

Q: Bill, did anyone ever tell you that you look like Henry "Fonzie" Winkler? -Theodore

A: When I was younger, had a full head of black hair, and wore a leather jacket, I got that comment very often. These days, the older me, when I put on a pair of glasses, I am compared to Larry David. Not sure if I like that or not, lol!

If you have any questions for a future "Ask Bill Apter," send them to bill.apter@sportskeeda.com! If you sent in a question and it has not been used as of yet, it may still be published in the future "Ask Bill Apter" column.

