"Assault with a deadly weapon" - Serious wrestling incident analyzed by former WWE Superstar David Otunga

Former WWE Superstar David Otunga has analyzed a serious wrestling incident. Otunga, a former two-time Tag Team Champion in WWE, holds a law degree from Harvard Law School and has worked at the Sidley Austin law firm.

On August 23, Raja Jackson, the son of UFC icon Rampage Jackson, attacked independent wrestler Syko Stu at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event. The two had a planned confrontation outside the arena, and Stu was planning to get his payback in the ring.

However, things got out of hand, and Raja ended up brutally attacking Stu, which left him hospitalized. Now, on his YouTube channel, David Otunga has shared his legal opinion on the incident and what possible charges Raja could face.

"I don’t think attempted mu*der is likely. That’s what a lot of people were saying. However, a lot of people are not licensed lawyers and professional wrestlers. I think that would be incredibly hard to prove that he had the intent to kill," Otunga said.

However, he said that the attack could come under battery and that Raja could face serious trouble.

"I think more likely is battery. This is clearly a battery with serious bodily harm, which could be a felony. But another thing that’s interesting is I actually think this is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Let’s not forget Raja is an MMA fighter, and if you’re an MMA fighter, that requires you to have a license just like a boxer, where your hands and feet are considered deadly weapons. The moment that Syko Stu was knocked unconscious and Raja was just raining down blows upon him, that’s assault with a deadly weapon, hands down," he added.

Otunga also mentioned that, as far as civil liabilities go, not only Raja Jackson but also the wrestling promotion could face consequences.

You can watch the video below:

Raja Jackson was announced for a wrestling appearance days after Syko Stu assault

Days after Raja Jackson's attack on Syko Stu, it emerged that he was booked for an appearance by an independent wrestling promotion.

On Instagram, Danger Pro Wrestling advertised the MMA fighter for an appearance at their upcoming event. This news caused an uproar online among wrestling fans.

However, TMZ reported that this update was likely a "publicity stunt" by the promotion and added that the venue where Danger Pro Wrestling is scheduled to host the event told them that Raja Jackson is not welcome.

