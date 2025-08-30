Raja Jackson advertised for wrestling appearance days after nearly killing a man

In a surprise update, Raja Jackson has been advertised for a pro wrestling appearance, days after a brutal attack. The son of the former UFC fighter, Rampage Jackson, was involved in a controversial incident on August 23 at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event.Before the event, Raja had a planned segment with wrestler Syko Stu outside the arena. Stu hit Raja with a beer can over his head. The MMA fighter was supposed to get his payback in the ring, but things got out of hand.Raja ended up taking down Stu with a slam and then brutally attacked him with punches, leaving him unconscious. Other wrestlers then intervened to stop it, before he was removed from the ring.This attack put Stu in the hospital, as he was left with broken teeth and sustained head injuries. Raja's attack drew condemenation of the fans and many wrestling personalities. However, in a shocking move, San Diego-based independent wrestling promotion Danger Pro Wrestling is advertising Raja for an appearance at their event. They made the announcement via an Instagram post.&quot;IN A BOLD move, Indy pro wrestling company @dangerdangerpro BOOKS now-infamous son of @rampagejackson #RAJA Jackson for upcoming appearance at their event,&quot; the post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe promotion hasn't mentioned when Raja will make an appearance, but they do have a couple of events coming up next month. However, according to a report from TMZ, this update is a &quot;publicity stunt.&quot;The report also mentioned that the venue, where Danger Pro Wrestling will host the event, has told them that Raja is not booked and he is &quot;not allowed.&quot;JBL called Raja Jackson's attack attempted murderMany stars from the pro wrestling community shared their take on the incident. While WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said that Syko Stu should take some responsibility for what happened, another veteran, JBL, placed the blame solely on Raja Jackson.Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL called it &quot;attempted murder&quot; and said that it was &quot;100%&quot; Raja's fault.It remains to be seen whether Danger Pro Wrestling's promotion of Raja Jackson is a publicity stunt or whether there will be a shocking appearance from him after the Syko Stu incident.