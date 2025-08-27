"Attempted Murder" : WWE legend puts the blame "100%" on Raja Jackson for vicious attack

WWE legend has strongly condemned the attack by Raja Jackson on Syko Stu at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event. The son of former UFC fighter Raja Jackson jumped the ring during a match and took down Stu before landing stiff punches on him. This incident left Stu hospitalized.

The two had gotten into an altercation before the event, with Stu hitting Raja on the head with a beer can, in a pre-planned spot. While Raja was planned to get his payback, things got out of hand.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has shared his take on the attack and said that the blame lies entirely on Raja Jackson. Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, he was asked what he thought of the situation.

"Attempted murder. There's no other way to describe it. And, you know, I'm gonna give you some some caveats about what could have been done, but I want to make it very clear, this is 100% Raja Jackson’s fault. And the blame lies 100% with this man. Feel sorry for Rampage, who seems like a really good guy… But 100% the blame goes on Raja,” he said.

JBL said that once Stu was knocked out, Raja should've stopped.

"No matter what happens here, once this guy is out, the fight’s over, if it is a fight, the guy didn’t know he was in a fight. So forget about the fact that you know the guy thought he was working and you know he knocks him out but that point its just attempted murder. I mean ,you’re hitting. I don’t care what happens. I don’t care if this happened in the back. The guy’s down and out, and you just keep punching them. That’s, there’s no call for that," he added.

You can check the video below:

Syko Stu conscious after Raja Jackson attack

Syko Stu, had to be rushed to the hosiptal after being attacked by Raja Jackson in the ring. The pro wrestling community has come together to help Stu by making donations to a GoFundMe set up by his family.

His family has also issued a statement, giving an update on his recovery. His brother, Andrew Smith mentioned in a Facebook post that Stu is "conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack."

Andrew thanked people for reaching out and said that Stu also thanks them for the support.

