Report: Asuka out of action with a concussion

RAW Women's Champion Asuka hasn't been on television since she suffered a stiff kick to the head at the hands of Shayna Baszler. Immediately after, Baszler quickly stopped to check on her. When kicked, Asuka also lost a front tooth.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Asuka is currently suffering from a concussion due to the incident.

The kick that Asuka suffered has been brought up on RAW, with Charlotte Flair mentioning on television that "The Empress of Tomorrow" is currently unable to compete. Flair is rumored to be facing Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. WWE has not officially commented on the nature of Asuka's injury.

It is not currently known when Asuka will be able to make a return to the ring. One would think that she would be able to return to action in time for WrestleMania 37, though her injury will likely keep her off the Fastlane card. At the moment, it is thought that Asuka will indeed put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. However, other women on the roster also want an opportunity at the belt, including Peyton Royce who gave an impassioned speech during RAW Talk.

Asuka was originally pitched to lose the RAW Women's Championship earlier this year

According to a report from Fightful, Asuka was set to drop the RAW Women's Championship to Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber back in February. However, just days before the match, Evans announced her pregnancy on RAW and is now on maternity leave. According to the report, the originally planned title change was going to lead into Lacey Evans vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37.

Due to Evans' pregnancy, the storyline involving herself, Charlotte Flair, and Ric Flair was dropped. The scheduled match at Elimination Chamber was actually still promoted by WWE until the day of the event, with many fans expecting a replacement for Lacey Evans. However, the title match was dropped entirely from the card.