Asuka and Alexa Bliss break silence after becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions

New Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss were elated after winning the title on the latest episode of RAW and recently shared their feelings.

The Goddess and The Empress of Tomorrow went up against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL, with the Women's tag titles on the line. The action was fast-paced, while Bayley and Bianca Belair also threw hands outside the ring.

IYO SKY missed a Moonsault off the top rope, and Asuka connected with a kick. Finally, Alexa hit the Twisted Bliss on SKY for the win.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly caught up with the new Women's Tag Team Champions in an exclusive interview. Asuka was jubilant with the win and couldn't believe that they managed to dethrone Damage CTRL. Bliss responded by saying that they stuck to their plans and came out with the win.

"Exhausted... We knew we could dethrone Damage CTRL and that's exactly what we decided to do and came out on top." [From 0:13 - 0:31]

This is Alexa Bliss' first title win since WrestleMania 36

It has been a while since The Five Feet of Fury won the title in WWE. Her last title reign was also with the tag team titles when she teamed up with Nikki Kross to win the gold against the Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36.

The win makes Alexa Bliss a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion to go with her five Women's Championship reigns. She is also a former Money in The Bank winner.

It will be interesting to see how the company books the team as Women's tag champs. Damage CTRL defended the Women's titles on both brands and the same could apply to Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Do you think Asuka and Alexa will have a lengthy title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes