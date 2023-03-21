Asuka blindsides her WrestleMania opponent after defeating newly returned WWE Superstars on RAW

Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka took down Bianca Belair after they defeated recently returned WWE Superstars Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Last week on the red brand, Bianca Belair beat Green in a singles match, and after the contest, The Empress of Tomorrow confronted the champion.

However, the standoff between Asuka and Belair left everyone puzzled. WWE announced the WrestleMania opponents would face Chelsea Green and Carmella on tonight's episode of RAW.

Due to Carmella's absence at the last minute, Piper Niven tagged along with Green to face The EST and The Empress of Tomorrow.

During their match, the Japanese star quickly took control before Green was tagged in. Bianca Belair hit Piper Niven with a vertical suplex, but Chelsea Green broke the cover.

Later, the 41-year-old WWE star tossed Green out and drove Niven into Bianca. Finally, the RAW Women's Champion showed incredible strength as she hit Piper Niven with a KOD to win the match.

As The EST celebrated the win, Asuka blindsided her and followed it up with a running knee, taking the champ down. It remains to be seen how the two women will handle their rivalry on the road to WrestleMania.

Do you want to see The Empress of Tomorrow winning the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

