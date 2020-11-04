Asuka breaks Bayley's WWE record 

Current RAW Women's Champion Asuka has had an amazing year in WWE so far. Earlier in 2020, she won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and was crowned the new RAW Women's Champion the following night, after Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy. Asuka did lose the title to Sasha Banks, but soon defeated her to win it back.

Last month, Bayley surpassed Charlotte Flair's tally of most combined days as a Women's Champion in modern WWE history. Unfortunately, she went on to lose her SmackDown Women's title to Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell and is no longer a champion. Now, Asuka has surpassed Bayley's record, as seen in the table below.

List of combined reigns of WWE's women Superstars

Asuka and Bayley in WWE recently

Both Asuka and Bayley have been two of the most impressive WWE Superstars during this pandemic-hit era of the company. As mentioned earlier, Bayley lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Sasha Banks at WWE Hell in a Cell, after holding the title for over a year. She will be challenging the champion to a rematch this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

As for Asuka, she has been a dominant champion and has taken the baton from Becky Lynch as the top face of RAW's women's division. Later this month, Asuka will take on the SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks in a "champion vs. champion" match at WWE Survivor Series 2020. As for her RAW Women's title, it doesn't look like anybody is ready for Asuka.