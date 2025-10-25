Asuka breaks silence over Goldberg's "some girl" comment

Asuka has responded to Goldberg's comment that WWE let &quot;some girl&quot; surpass her winning streak. Da Man recently alleged that there was some bias against him as he came from the rival WCW.In an appearance on Real Talk with Mike Burke, Goldberg talked about his 173-0 match streak and said WWE had &quot;some girl&quot; eclipse it on purpose. The some girl he referred to was none other than Asuka.This caused an uproar among fans online, as the Empress of Tomorrow is seen as one of the best in the business and a massive star. Though, Goldberg did clarify that he had nothing against &quot;the girl,&quot; Asuka has finally broken her silence over the matter.In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote she was not bothered by the comments and that there was no need to make a big deal out of it.&quot;Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it,&quot; she wrote.She added that her focus wasn't on what she accomplishes but on what she creates. She added that she doesn't find any real value in anything without beauty. The four-time WWE Women's Champion said that she has achieved every record, but she cares more about changing an era.I’ve achieved every record, every title, but those are just milestones.&quot;What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist. I don’t chase records or championships. They’re the ones that come to me. There’s not enough art in this world, 🤡&quot; she added.Apart from being a multi-time Women's Champion and going 914 days without a loss in WWE, the Japanese star has done it all in the promotion. She is a former Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner and a four-time Women's Tag Team Champion.Asuka recently completed eight years on the main roster in WWEAfter making her name in the independents in Japan and the U.S., Asuka signed with WWE in 2015, joining the NXT brand.She had a dominant run and won the NXT Women's Championship. It was during this run that she passed Goldberg's winning streak. After being unbeaten in NXT, she had to relinquish her title, as she was called up to the main roster and made her debut in October 2017.Recently, the 44-year-old star completed eight years on the main roster. She continued her unbeaten run until WrestleMania 34, even winning the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in the process. Her impressive streak was eventually ended by Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows.