Asuka breaks silence with one-word message following shock heel turn

WWE Superstar Asuka has broken her silence on social media following her shocking betrayal last night on RAW. The veteran returned from a hiatus earlier this year.The Empress of Tomorrow battled Rhea Ripley in a singles match last night on WWE RAW. Ripley emerged victorious, but Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked after the match. IYO SKY rushed to the ring to save Ripley and tried to talk some sense into The Kabuki Warriors.Asuka shared a hug with Sky before her shocking betrayal. She hit The Genius of the Sky and then ordered Kairi Sane to hit her with an Insane Elbow Drop. Following her betrayal of IYO SKY, the 43-year-old took to her official X account to share a one-word message, and you can check it out in the post below.&quot;Yesterday 🤡,&quot; she wrote.The former champion returned from her hiatus earlier this year to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament. She made it to the finals of the tournament but was defeated by Jade Cargill at Night of Champions. The Storm earned a shot at the WWE Women's Championship by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, but was unable to capture the title from Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025.Former WWE writer reacts to Asuka's match on RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo criticized the match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley following last night's episode of RAW.Following the match last night on the red brand, the former Damage CTRL member sprayed poison mist in her face. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that it was ridiculous to still be calling it poison mist in 2025.&quot;I love the way in 2025 we are still referring to it as the poison mist. Can we not call it the blinding mist, bro? Why is it poison getting spit in your eye? Like can we just not call it the blinding mist? Like seriously, poison,&quot; said Vince Russo. Doug @dougisrightLINK@WrestlingWCC Asuka gave her that double helping of mist.The Kabuki Warriors have won the Women's Tag Team Championships twice during their time as a duo. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for them moving forward following their betrayal of IYO SKY on RAW.