WWE veteran scoffs at detail in Rhea Ripley's match on RAW: "Like seriously" (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently faced off against Asuka this week on WWE RAW, in what turned out to be a rollercoaster of a match. However, a particular part of the segment apparently bothers wrestling veteran Vince Russo too much to be ignored.

While the Eradicator was able to emerge victorious, the show did not end on a good note for her. Post-match, Asuka attacked Rhea and sprayed her with her poison mist, leaving her unable to defend herself. When IYO SKY attempted to stop Asuka, she was also beaten down.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out how the poison mist was hardly a good name for Asuka's signature attack. The WWE veteran stated:

"I love the way in 2025 we are still referring to it as the poison mist. Can we not call it the blinding mist bro? Why is it poison getting spit in your eye. Like can we just not call it the blinding mist? Like seriously, poison."

You can check out the full video here:

The WWE veteran also commented on Becky Lynch's segment on RAW

Becky Lynch was seen backstage this week talking to Seth Rollins, venting out her frustrations with how things have been progressing. While Russo is generally critical of several segments, he was quite pleased with Becky's performance.

Speaking on the same episode of Legion of RAW, Russo stated:

"I was happy about this because... atleast Becky was not trying to be a comedian. You know, she was being serious and I am like, 'Okay good thank God, you know, rather than you know, trying to be a comedian.' So that was, I thought she did good in that performance."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next with Becky Lynch in WWE.

