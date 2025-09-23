"Thank God" - Becky Lynch's backstage segment with Seth Rollins on RAW prompts comment from WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch was seen on WWE RAW this week in a backstage segment, where she was talking to Seth Rollins. The generally critical wrestling veteran Vince Russo was apparently quite pleased with her performance, stating that it was a good decision for Becky to portray herself as serious.

Becky was very frustrated with how things have been panning out as of late, and she was venting to the Visionary. Seth seemed quite preoccupied, but that did not stop Becky from continuing to talk, and finally storming out after implying that she was going to take a major step.

Speaking about the segment on Legion of RAW, the WWE Veteran stated:

"I was happy about this because... atleast Becky was not trying to be a comedian. You know, she was being serious and I am like, okay good thank God, you know, rather than you know, trying to be a comedian. So that was, I thought she did good in that performance."

You can check out the full video here:

The WWE veteran is not happy with Seth Rollins' booking against Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins is gearing up to face Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, which is apparently a misstep according to Vince Russo.

Speaking on the same episode of Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran said:

"You've got two World Champions, neither one of them are in an angle. They are both fighting over a ring. Do you know how, like that is so off-kilter. Like everything, everything is wrong with that, that you got both titles, neither title means anything, neither of these guys are in a feud with anybody but they are wrestling over a ring in another country."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H plans to do next in terms of storylines.

