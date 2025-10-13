Asuka breaks silence after The Kabuki Warriors take out Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on WWE RAW

The Kabuki Warriors stood tall against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on WWE RAW. Asuka broke her silence with a social media update after the show.The team of The Eradicator and The Genius of the Sky defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane at WWE Crown Jewel. After the tag team match, Ripley stepped inside the squared circle in her home country to take on The Pirate Princess in singles competition. The two stars went back and forth in a highly engaging bout that ended with the former Women's World Champion nailing her opponent with the Riptide to secure the win.Asuka attacked IYO SKY after the match. Rhea Ripley made the save and set up the 44-year-old in position for a Riptide through the announce table. However, Kairi Sane stepped in and attacked Ripley with a kendo stick. It allowed Asuka to flatten the Aussie with a DDT.After the show, Asuka took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and Kairi Sane standing tall over The Eradicator lying on the announce desk. In the caption, the former WWE Women's Champion expressed her happiness with the end result despite losing the matches.&quot;Beautiful. The essence of humanity. Pure art. A masterpiece painted on the Australian canvas today. The crowd became my paint. To win is the path of those who fear not loss. Thus, in defeat lies liberated victory. At truth and illusion’s edge, what does mine eye witness 🎨🤡,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnti-climactic end to Rhea Ripley's homecoming on WWE RAWRhea Ripley is one of the crowd favorites everywhere she goes, let alone in her home country. The 29-year-old got a warm reception from the crowd throughout the weekend and on Monday Night RAW.Although the former member of The Judgment Day secured wins at the PLE and on the red brand, it did not end well for her. After the attack from The Kabuki Warriors, Ripley had to be helped to the back by IYO SKY and an official during the commercial break, as she was unable to leave on her own after the assault.WWE @WWELINKThe Kabuki Warriors get the last laugh in Perth... 😒The rivalry between The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY &amp; Rhea Ripley seems to be far from over. It will be interesting to see how the feud shapes up after WWE RAW returns to the United States next week.