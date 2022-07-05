WWE Superstar Asuka channels classic horror movie character Jason Voorhees on RAW

WWE Superstar Asuka sported a hockey mask on RAW in reference to Jason Voorhees, an iconic character from the horror movie Friday the 13th.

The feud between Big Time Becks and The Empress of Tomorrow has been going on over the past couple of months. The two women have been at loggerheads post-WrestleMania after the latter returned from a shoulder injury.

On the latest edition of RAW, The Empress of Tomorrow competed against Becky Lynch in a No Holds Barred match. Although Big Time Becks pinned Asuka for the win, the latter has grabbed fans' attention with her entrance.

The Empress of Tomorrow is known for wearing a mask during her entrances. On the red brand, she entered the arena holding a trash can over her shoulder, while also wearing her flowing coat, and a hockey mask. The mask was similar to what Jason Voorhees donned in the classic Friday the 13th movie.

This is not the first time that the former RAW Women's Champion has referenced Voorhees in her looks. At WrestleMania 37, the superstar wore a similar mask with the pentagram drawn on it.

Fans on Twitter reacted enthusiastically to Asuka's new mask

Many fans were quick to notice Asuka's new look. They took to Twitter to share their reactions to the RAW Superstar's reference to the classic horror movie character:

Another fan stated that the former RAW Women's Champion's entry with a trash can and mask for the match was "just amazing":

Deadly Alex #BeckyInTheBank @HurriKane_Jr_88 Asuka coming out with a trash can while wearing the Jason Voorhees mask is just amazing. #WWERaw Asuka coming out with a trash can while wearing the Jason Voorhees mask is just amazing. #WWERaw

One fan shared a gif of the Friday the 13th movie poster:

Daryll Benjamin @DaryllBenjamin Asuka with a trash can wearing a Jason mask. I love Asuka. Asuka with a trash can wearing a Jason mask. I love Asuka. 💙❤️ https://t.co/uTZf7XpszR

Another fan shared a pitch for both women in a street fight but referred to The Empress of Tomorrow as Jason:

One user stated that the former women's champion with a trash can and the hockey mask was a teaser that the match was going to be violent:

Jalen @NiceYetSpiteful Asuka has a Jason Mask and a Trash Can? This is finna get violent Asuka has a Jason Mask and a Trash Can? This is finna get violent

Another fan felt that both competitors were ready to go to war against each other:

MVD @Mvrcus_VD Both girls ready for war!!!! Asuka with the Jason mask!!! Both girls ready for war!!!! Asuka with the Jason mask!!!

It remains to be seen whether The Empress of Tomorrow's feud with Lynch is over. With SummerSlam on the horizon, both women could look to end their rivalry at the show.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far