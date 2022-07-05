WWE Superstar Asuka channels classic horror movie character Jason Voorhees on RAW

WWE Superstar Asuka sported a hockey mask on RAW in reference to Jason Voorhees, an iconic character from the horror movie Friday the 13th.
The feud between Big Time Becks and The Empress of Tomorrow has been going on over the past couple of months. The two women have been at loggerheads post-WrestleMania after the latter returned from a shoulder injury.
On the latest edition of RAW, The Empress of Tomorrow competed against Becky Lynch in a No Holds Barred match. Although Big Time Becks pinned Asuka for the win, the latter has grabbed fans' attention with her entrance.
The Empress of Tomorrow is known for wearing a mask during her entrances. On the red brand, she entered the arena holding a trash can over her shoulder, while also wearing her flowing coat, and a hockey mask. The mask was similar to what Jason Voorhees donned in the classic Friday the 13th movie.
This is not the first time that the former RAW Women's Champion has referenced Voorhees in her looks. At WrestleMania 37, the superstar wore a similar mask with the pentagram drawn on it.
Fans on Twitter reacted enthusiastically to Asuka's new mask
Many fans were quick to notice Asuka's new look. They took to Twitter to share their reactions to the RAW Superstar's reference to the classic horror movie character:
Another fan stated that the former RAW Women's Champion's entry with a trash can and mask for the match was "just amazing":
One fan shared a gif of the Friday the 13th movie poster:
Another fan shared a pitch for both women in a street fight but referred to The Empress of Tomorrow as Jason:
One user stated that the former women's champion with a trash can and the hockey mask was a teaser that the match was going to be violent:
Another fan felt that both competitors were ready to go to war against each other:
It remains to be seen whether The Empress of Tomorrow's feud with Lynch is over. With SummerSlam on the horizon, both women could look to end their rivalry at the show.
Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.