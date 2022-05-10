Asuka competes in first singles match on RAW post return

RAW Superstar Asuka competed in her first singles match since her return on the latest edition of the show.

The former RAW Women's Champion made her return to the April 25th edition of the red brand after suffering a shoulder injury in July last year. The Empress of Tomorrow disrupted a returning Becky Lynch's address to the fans.

In the latest episode, Asuka faced Bianca Belair in a contender's match for the RAW Women's Championship. Big Time Becks was ringside doing commentary.

The former RAW Women's Champion took control at the start of the match. She put Belair in an armbar, but the latter displayed impressive strength by lifting her up and dropping her to the mat.

Towards the end, when Belair bounced off the ropes to hit her signature move on Asuka, Big Time Becks interrupted the match. She pulled Belair out of the ring and threw her against the steel steps. Lynch then assaulted Asuka and hit her with the Man Handle Slam before walking out of the arena.

Asuka and Becky Lynch have a storied history with each other. Lynch even relinquished her title to The Empress of Tomorrow before taking maternity leave in 2020. It remains to be seen how their rivalry will take shape in the week's to come.

