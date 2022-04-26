Asuka makes surprising return to WWE RAW and confronts former champion

Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka has finally returned to WWE on the latest edition of the Monday Night Show.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action since July last year after sustaining an injury. According to reports, there were pitches for her to return at Royal Rumble 2022, but it was turned down because she wasn't ready. She last competed in last year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which Nikki A.S.H. won.

During this Monday's show, Becky Lynch made her first on-screen appearance since losing her RAW Women's Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. The former stated that she had hit rock bottom since she didn't have a championship anymore but reiterated that she'd climb back on top and no one would be able to stop her.

Big Time Becks was then confronted by The Empress of Tomorrow. The latter stated that nobody was ready for her before they separated. It was also reported that the two stars would be involved in a short-term feud.

Asuka is one of the most decorated female superstars in WWE history

Starting her WWE journey in 2015, the Japanese star has accomplished a lot. She has won multiple championships and even main evented premium live events. She's a former NXT Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and RAW Women's Champion.

She has also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the Women's Money in the Bank contract. Asuka is also recognized as the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble winner. She won the prestigious bout in 2018 and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 34.

Lynch and Asuka have shared the ring many times before. Considering their in-ring chemistry, it makes sense for the latter's first rival upon returning to be a top name like Big Time Becks.

Are you excited to see The Empress of Tomorrow back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy