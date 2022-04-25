[Spoiler] Becky Lynch to reportedly start a new feud with returning WWE Superstar on RAW 

Becky Lynch's new rival has reportedly been revealed. The former RAW Women's Champion is set to start a new feud with Asuka, who is rumored to be making her return soon.

Big Time Becks collided with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Women's Title, where she was defeated. She hasn't appeared on WWE TV since, but is scheduled to return on tomorrow night's episode of RAW. The Empress of Tomorrow could also make her comeback on the show.

According to Reddit user u/Kerrmit125, Asuka is set to set feud with Lynch on the red brand. She has been out of action for almost a year due to injury. The moderators of the r/SquaredCircle Reddit page investigated the user's reliability and were able to confirm that they're a “verified reliable insider”.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



Creative pitches, timetable, and a lot more now up on Fightful Select has learned that WWE is planning for the return of Asuka, who has been out of action since last July.Creative pitches, timetable, and a lot more now up on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers Fightful Select has learned that WWE is planning for the return of Asuka, who has been out of action since last July.Creative pitches, timetable, and a lot more now up on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers https://t.co/SZQCAd5Jpw

Fightful Select produced their own report shortly after, which claims that as of this weekend, plans were in place for The Empress of Tomorrow to enter a short-term feud with Lynch as soon as Monday's RAW.

Asuka and Becky Lynch have had memorable rivalries in WWE

In 2018, Asuka dethroned Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at WWE TLC. At the following year's Royal Rumble premium live event, Big Time Becks was unable to recapture the title.

After winning the RAW Women's Title, Becky began another feud with The Empress of Tomorrow, which culminated at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Lynch finally scored a victory over Asuka and celebrated her win in the ring. They had a rematch on RAW, which Lynch won again.

When Lynch went on hiatus to have her first child, it was Asuka that she relinquished her RAW Women's Championship to. If the two are set to feud upon Asuka's return, they'll have several years of shared history to draw from.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell