Asuka continues to taunt Becky Lynch on social media

It doesn't appear that the rivalry between Asuka and Becky Lynch is going away anytime soon.

The Empress of Tomorrow returned on the April 25 episode of WWE RAW, confronting Big Time Becks by turning herself into a giant roadblock on Lynch's path back to the RAW Women's Championship.

On Sunday at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event, Lynch had Asuka beaten with the Manhandle Slam before Bianca Belair tossed the former RAW Women's Champion out of the ring and stole the victory to retain her championship.

While it seems like Big Time Becks wants to move on to other things in order to continue her quest to become a champion once again, Asuka seemingly is intent on standing in her way and driving her rival crazy.

Judging by some of her recent posts on social media, The Empress of Tomorrow is clearly trying to antagonize Lynch and let the WWE Universe know that their rivalry on Monday Night RAW is far from over.

WWE had Becky Lynch and Asuka involved in the 24/7 division on Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW certainly left the WWE Universe divided after utilizing Becky Lynch and Asuka's current storyline as part of the 24/7 Championship division.

Becky Lynch was scheduled for a singles match against Dana Brooke. Early into the match, Akira Tozawa and the WWE 24/7 division invaded ringside, which resulted in Brooke pinning Tozawa to win the 24/7 Championship once again.

This prompted Lynch to demand a title shot against Brooke since they were already in the middle of a match to begin with. The match ended with Asuka getting involved and holding down Lynch's foot, which prevented her from kicking out of Brooke's pinfall attempt.

Judging by the mixed reaction on social media following the matchup, it would probably be in WWE's best interest to avoid putting Asuka or Lynch in the 24/7 title picture.

With Bianca Belair busy with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day going into the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, it certainly appears that the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Asuka isn't ending anytime soon.

