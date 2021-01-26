Randy Orton RKOs Alexa Bliss in the main event of WWE RAW

This week in the main event of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss competed in a WWE RAW Women's Championship Match against Asuka. But it didn't end the way Bliss would have liked thanks to the three most dangerous letters in WWE, R-K-O.

Asuka and Bliss had an entertaining match to end this week's episode of WWE RAW, as the WWE Universe essentially witnessed the three faces of Bliss. Firefly Funhouse Bliss later turned into regular Bliss. Finally, fans saw the challenger turn into the fiendish version of Bliss, but she met her demise at the hands of "The Viper."

The referee never rang the bell due to Orton's interference. Instead, WWE RAW simply went off the air. One can assume that essentially the match ended in a no-contest.

Bliss earned the WWE RAW Women's Championship Match when she defeated Asuka last week. This time, the title was on the line, but Orton prevented her from winning the match.

It's clear that the story between Orton, Bliss, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is far from over. But the WWE Royal Rumble is this Sunday, and this feud will probably be put on hold for the time being. It's also possible that Wyatt will return in the Royal Rumble Match to get some revenge on Orton.

Bliss is also scheduled for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Bliss could be the one to win the battle royal. She could go on to WrestleMania to face the WWE Women's Champion of her choosing. After all, she has already proven that she can hang with the champion in recent weeks.

Either way, Bliss will be looking to get another shot at Asuka and/or the WWE RAW Women's Championship. She came painfully close to winning the gold this week, but Randy Orton cost her the title.