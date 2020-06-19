Asuka to defend WWE RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair this Monday

The Queen will go one-on-one with Asuka once again on next week's WWE RAW.

Flair and Asuka have a long history with each other in WWE.

Could Charlotte Flair become a five-time RAW Women's Champion next week?

The WWE RAW Women's Championship will once again be on the line this coming Monday on RAW, as reigning champion Asuka prepares to defend her title against former champion Charlotte Flair.

After being crowned as the WWE RAW Women's Championship on the night after Money in the Bank 2020, Asuka will have to put her title on the line against the four-time RAW Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair have a long history with each other in WWE. The pair faced-off at WrestleMania 34 after The Empress of Tomorrow challenged Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship after winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

However, Flair successfully defended her title against Asuka and ended the latter's 914-day winning streak in WWE. This Monday night on RAW, The Queen will get her opportunity of taking away the WWE RAW Women's Title from Asuka, as she finally gets her much-awaited shot at the title.

Flair recently claimed that she was yet to receive her shot at the RAW Women's Title, even after pinning reigning champion Asuka over the course of the past few weeks. But, WWE has finally granted The Queen her rightful shot at the title, and this Monday, Charlotte Flair will aim to win the RAW Women's Championship for the fifth time.

Here is the match announcement made by WWE:

The Raw Women's Title will be ON THE LINE during a Championship Monday edition of #WWERaw!@WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/07rLPOmI4y — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2020

Flair recently dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House after losing to the latter in a Triple Threat Match also involving Rhea Ripley. Flair's second reign as the NXT Women's Champion ended at the 63rd day mark, making it the shortest reign in the championship's history.

However, come Monday night on RAW, Flair will have yet another opportunity of capturing another title in WWE, as she goes one-on-one against Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow recently defended the RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax but almost immediately will have to shift her focus towards The Queen.