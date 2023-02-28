Asuka disproves former women's champion's "fun fact" on WWE RAW

Grand Slam Champion Asuka defeated and smashed former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella's "fun fact" on tonight's RAW.

Yesterday, the latter took to social media to mock The Empress of Tomorrow and stated a fun fact that Asuka has never beaten her in a one-on-one match.

However, on the latest episode of the red brand, it changed. As Mella entered the ring, she forced the 41-year-old star back, but The Empress turned it around.

The Princess of Staten Island hit a back elbow and followed it up with a boot to her challenger's head. She then hit a Bronco Buster and got a two-count on her opponent.

Later, the former SmackDown Women's Champion rolled out to ringside, and The Empress of Tomorrow headed out to the apron with a sliding knee on her.

In the match's final moments, the 41-year-old WWE star had an armbar locked in and forced Carmella to tap out. Asuka took the mic after the contest and called RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair out.

When Belair joined her WrestleMania 39 challenger in the ring, she claimed fans couldn't spell WrestleMania without EST. However, Carmella pushed The Empress of Tomorrow into Bianca Belair, and she wasn't pleased as Carmella walked away.

