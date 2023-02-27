Former women's champion mocks Asuka with "fun fact" ahead of WWE RAW

Ahead of WWE RAW, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella ridiculed Asuka because the latter never defeated her in a singles match.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the 2023 Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Carmella taunted the multi-time women's champion during the premium live event. But her plan backfired as soon as the 41-year-old stepped out of her pod.

The Princess of Staten Island was relentlessly pursued by The Empress of Tomorrow, who drove her into the pod. In the match's final moments, Asuka and Mella battled it out as the two remaining superstars.

The multi-time women's champion eliminated Carmella to claim victory. As a result of the closing moments of the chamber match, WWE announced that both women would face off on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Surprisingly, The Princess of Staten Island revealed that the 41-year-old star has never beaten her in a singles battle. Hence, Mella took to Twitter to mock the three-time women's champion ahead of their bout on the red brand.

Responding to WWE's tweet, Mella stated that the promotion should be asking The Empress whether she's ready for her instead of asking the former women's champion.

"Fun fact: Asuka has never defeated me in a one on one match. Soooo maybe you should be asking HER if she's ready for ME," Carmella wrote.

Asuka made history by winning the 2023 Elimination Chamber

Following her victory in Montreal, Asuka became the first woman in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Elimination Chamber matches.

In 2018, the Empress of Tomorrow won the Royal Rumble; in 2020, she won Money in the Bank. She has now set a new record in her WWE career by triumphing inside the unforgiving steel structure.

She was the last to enter the structure and announced her presence by attacking every competitor in the match. Among them were Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Carmella.

The 41-year-old will now compete for the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

What did you think of Carmella's fun fact about The Empress of Tomorrow? Sound off in the comments section below.

