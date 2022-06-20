Asuka to face former RAW Women's Champion in Money in the Bank qualifying match

WWE Superstar Asuka will compete against Becky Lynch in a qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on RAW this week.

Last week, Lynch faced Dana Brooke for her 24/7 Championship as the former stated that it was a disgrace for her to not have a title match of any sort yet. During the match, when both women were outside the ring, The Man added that she was being 'robbed of title opportunities'. Asuka then made her way to the ring to prevent Lynch from assaulting a helpless Dana Brooke.

The Empress of Tomorrow has seemingly been going under Lynch's skin since her return in April this year. Asuka and Lynch battled it out in a Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship but the champion retained her title. Both women have an intense history, as before Becky Lynch went on hiatus for nearly one and half years, they clashed multiple times for the RAW Women's title.

WWE recently made the match official via social media, citing that Asuka and Becky Lynch would face each other in a singles match, with the winner earning a spot in the MITB ladder match.

Asuka continues mind games on Becky Lynch by mocking her on social media

The two-time RAW Women's Champion is known for her unique posts on social media pertaining to her opponents.

Over the past month, she has taken to social media to share mocking posts at Becky Lynch. While The Man showcased signs of moving on from their feud, the Empress of Tomorrow made it clear it was far from over via her social media posts. Following their match at Hell in a Cell, Asuka shared a clip of their match wherein she continued to hit Lynch with punches.

Biana Belair is set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2. So far, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Raquel Rodriguez have qualified for the MITB ladder match. The winner will get the opportunity to cash in their briefcase for any Women's Championship of their choice.

