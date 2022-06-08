"She's a Big Time Baby"- Former champion on Becky Lynch's antics on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Asuka took a cheeky shot at Becky Lynch, calling Big Time Becks a Big Time Baby.

The former NXT Women's Champion has been a thorn in Becky's side since returning to TV programming in April. This week on RAW, Asuka interfered in the latter's match against Dana Brooke, costing her a chance to claim the 24/7 Championship.

The Japanese Star explained her actions on RAW Talk after the show, stating that she enjoys messing with Becky Lynch:

"I am having fun. She's a Big Time Baby. I may not win every time, but I have a good time every time," said Asuka. (From 1:10 to 1:24)

Check out the complete edition of RAW Talk below:

Vince Russo commented on Becky Lynch's big loss on WWE RAW

Big Time Becks' downward spiral continued on Monday Night RAW as she lost the 24/7 Championship match to Dana Brooke. Becky's loss against Dana was her second consecutive defeat in two days as Bianca Belair snatched victory from her hands at Hell in a Cell.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the former RAW Women's Champion's downfall, stating that Vince McMahon might be done pushing the megastar:

"I don't know if they are screwing with Becky, and Becky is screwing back with some of these costumes or whatnot. I don't know what's going on there, but here's what I know," said Vince Russo. "Becky Lynch is supposedly supposed to be a heel."

The former WWE Writer also questioned the creative process behind the match and why Dana Brooke, who's a babyface, had to cheat to win:

"Okay? So, Dana Brooke cheats to win the match and then runs away with the belt. Bro, that is 100% what a heel does! A heel does that, not a face. So she cheats and runs away! Chris, you're the psychologist again. Becky is supposed to be the heel. What are they doing here, bro?" [20:00 - 20:43]

Becky Lynch is WWE's one of the biggest success stories of the last decade. Besides being a six-time women's champion in the company, she is also a prominent figure outside the squared circle.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE book Big Time Becks moving forward now that she is no longer a part of the title picture.

Please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far