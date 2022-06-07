"Here's what I know" - WWE veteran's big comments on Becky Lynch's surprising loss to Dana Brooke (Exclusive)

The RAW after Hell in a Cell featured a moment fans aren't accustomed to seeing every week. Becky Lynch astonishingly wrestled Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship. To make matters worse for the Irish star, Brooke picked up the win over Big Time Becks with an assist from Asuka.

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the booking, and he revealed why on the latest Legion of RAW episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Russo noted that Vince McMahon might be done with Lynch in the recent past and has also questioned how she's been presented on TV. While Russo was still unsure about the backstage reasons behind Lynch's downfall, he explained the fundamental problems with WWE's creative process.

Russo couldn't grasp why a babyface like Dana Brooke had to cheat to win against a heel in Becky Lynch. The former WWE personality stated that the company had incorrectly reversed the roles on RAW, which further hurt Becky Lynch's stock as a performer:

"I don't know if they are screwing with Becky, and Becky is screwing back with some of these costumes or whatnot. I don't know what's going on there, but here's what I know," said Vince Russo. "Becky Lynch is supposedly supposed to be a heel."

He continued:

"Okay? So, Dana Brooke cheats to win the match and then runs away with the belt. Bro, that is 100% what a heel does! A heel does that, not a face. So she cheats and runs away! Chris, you're the psychologist again. Becky is supposed to be the heel. What are they doing here, bro?" [20:00 - 20:43]

Vince Russo says WWE is not being true to the characters of Becky Lynch and other stars

Vince Russo is admittedly confused regarding WWE's creative direction and criticized the character-building process followed by the promotion. Russo highlighted Dana Brooke's storyline with Reggie and added that WWE had not done justice to most of its gimmicks.

Russo feels that weak and baffling on-screen personas have negatively affected WWE's angles:

"I'm just so confused, bro, because I remember Dana Brooke being really upset when Reggie tried to pin her. Remember when Reggie tried to pin her, and she got really upset," Russo continued. "This is the same girl that's screwing Becky Lynch, but it's okay. They are just not being true to the characters. And that's such a flaw in all the booking." [22:20 - 22:45]

Vince Russo also gave his take on an injured Cody Rhodes wrestling at Hell in a Cell. The veteran reacted to the real reason why WWE allowed The American Nightmare to compete, and you can read that story right here.

